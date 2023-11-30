Home > Entertainment Actor Shannen Doherty Has Been Married a Few Times — Let's Meet Her Former Flames Former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star Shannen Doherty has had a far less complicated relationship history than her character. Is she married? By Jennifer Tisdale Nov. 30 2023, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As I write, I am looking at a Kelly Taylor doll that's placed firmly in a stand on my desk. Kelly was a character on the popular 1990s teen drama, Beverly Hills 90210, and I own a doll version of her because she was played by Jennie Garth. Us Jennifers have to stick together. Despite supporting Kelly in toy form, I was always a Brenda fan.

Brenda was brought to life by actor Shannen Doherty who could vacillate between sweet and sassy at the drop of a hat. Plus, I coveted her entire wardrobe from Season 3. Since she left the show, Shannen took a deep diver into her magical side on The WB show Charmed and remained on the large and small screens in various parts. In her personal life, Shannen was a bit less chaotic than Brenda but that's to be expected with age and reality. Is Shannen Doherty married? Here's what we know.

Is Shannen Doherty married? Technically, yes.

As of the time of this writing, Shannen has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, reports PEOPLE. The outlet obtained the divorce filing which states they have been separated since January 2023 due to irreconcilable differences. "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," her rep Leslie Sloane told TMZ. Leslie added that Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm, would have more information as "she is intimately involved."

Prior to Shannen's marriage to Kurt, she was briefly married to Ashley Hamilton whom she wed in September 1993. Entertainment Weekly broke the news a year later, stating that then 18 year-old Ashley and 22 year-old Shannen tied the knot one month after they began dating. Ashley is the son of actor George Hamilton. The duo separated in February 1994 and were officially divorced that April. Once again the reason was irreconcilable differences.

Shannen waited eight years for her next marriage which happened in 2002 to Rick Salomon, per PEOPLE. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Rick was the man in the infamous Paris Hilton sex tape that was leaked to the press in 2003. He also married Pamela Anderson three times. As far as Shannen goes, her marriage to Rick was annulled after nine months.

Does Shannen Doherty have kids? No, but she is available for more romance.

Shannen Doherty has been fighting a very public battle with cancer, in various forms, since 2015. That's when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, says TODAY, which she treated for two years. By April 2017 she was in remission, but her treatment threw her body into early menopause thus making it impossible to have children.

In February 2020, Shannen revealed to Good Morning America (via CBS News) that she had stage 4 breast cancer. Sadly in November 2023, she shared with PEOPLE that it had moved to her bones. Despite this, she is still hopeful about finding love again. "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she told the outlet.