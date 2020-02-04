We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Shannen Doherty Says Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Was a "Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty recently opened up about her health on Good Morning America — and gave a somber update.

Fans of the 48-year-old actress remember when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. However, she finished the treatment in April 2017 and has experienced no symptoms in the past few years — until now. 

"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted... I want it to be real and authentic," Shannen told Amy Robach in the interview. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."