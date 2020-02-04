Shannen Doherty Says Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis Was a "Bitter Pill to Swallow"

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," she explained.

Shannen spotted the first signs around the same time as the shooting of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot began. She went ahead with the work to prove that it's possible to live a full life with the condition — and to pay a tribute to her late co-star Luke Perry.