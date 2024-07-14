Home > Entertainment Shannen Doherty Definitely Wasn't a Nepo Baby — Her Parents Had Delightfully Normal Jobs Shannen's dad John worked at a bank, and her mom Rosa owned a beauty parlor. By Distractify Staff Jul. 14 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theshando

Beverly Hills 90210 actor Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after battling cancer for several years. Shannen was very outspoken about her health issues over the past few years and was determined to continue working as much as possible despite the challenges that she faced.

In light of the sad news about Shannen's death, some fans have taken to looking for information about her personal life, including details about her parents. Here's what we know about them.

Shannen Doherty's parents were John Thomas Doherty Jr. and Rosa Doherty.

The entertainment world is filled with plenty of nepo babies, but Shannen's parents were delightfully normal people with regular day jobs. Her father, John, worked at a bank, and her mother owned a beauty parlor. In 1978, when Shannen was 7 years old, the family moved to Los Angeles so that her father could start a west coast branch of the family transportation business.

It was just a few years later that Shannen would begin her career in entertainment. Her first big role was on the series Father Murphy when Shannen was 10 years old. Her parents didn't have a lot of time in the spotlight, but they were there to support her throughout her career. John even came to cheer her on when Shannen competed on Dancing With the Stars. A scroll through Shannen's Instagram account shows that she also spent a lot of time with her mother, Rosa.

Shannen's father also dealt with difficult health issues before his death in 2010.

Shannen spoke about how difficult it was seeing her father struggled with his health on her podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty. On Father's Day in 2024, she shared that his own health battles may have influenced the type of men she sought out for relationships. “I think watching him go in and out of the hospital and the fear that I constantly felt of, is this going to be the last time I see him? Is he going to die? Is he not going to come out of the hospital?” she said.