Home > Entertainment 'Charmed' and 'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Has Passed Away at Age 53 Shannen Doherty was only 53 years old.

Actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 53. In 2015, Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer and had been in and out of remission since.

Her death was announced by her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," she said. Shannen was sick for a long time, but what was her cause of death? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

What was Shannen Doherty's cause of death?

In her statement, which she provided to People, Leslie confirmed that Shannen died after "many years" of fighting cancer. She said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Shannen underwent chemotherarpy and had a mastectomy, and her cancer went into remission in 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019, and in 2020, she announced her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer.

Shannen updated the public throughout her journey, sharing in a June 2023 Instagram post that the cancer had spread to her brain. "On January 5, my CT scan showed mets in my brain. ... January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. ... This is what cancer can look like."

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty rose to fame on 'Beverly Hills 90210.'

Shannen's breakout role was Brenda Walsh on the original Beverly Hills 90210, which premiered in 1990. She also went on to star as Prue Halliwell in Charmed. She worked steadily throughout the '90s and 2000s, and she even appeared in the 90210 reboot in 2019.

Shannen Doherty didn't have kids of her own.