Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Ian Ziering Has Two Ex-Wives and Two Kids — What to Know About His Family Here's what you need to know about Ian Ziering's family, including his two ex-wives and his daughters. The actor survived an attack. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 3 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering has been married twice.

The star has two kids, Mia and Penna.

Ian and daughter Mia survived a highly publicized biker attack in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Ian Ziering has endured a somewhat complicated love life that includes two ex-wives. The Sharknado star also has two daughters. Let's get to know more about his family, including what Ian said about being a parent after his late 2023 attack.

Source: Getty Images Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig with their daughters in September 2019

Article continues below advertisement

Ian Ziering has been married twice.

The former teen heartthrob otherwise known as Steve Sanders has had a 90210-worthy relationship history. He first said "I do" in 1997 to Playboy alum Nikki Schieler, but that marriage only lasted until 2002.

In 2010, Ian had found love again with Erin Ludwig. The couple ultimately separated in 2019, however. The actor said at the time, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart."

Article continues below advertisement

But Ian had nothing but nice things to say about Erin despite the fact that their marriage was not of the "happily ever after" variety. "She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ian Ziering shares two kids with his ex-wife Erin.

Ian is one proud papa. He often shares photos and video of his time with his two daughters, Mia and Penna, whom he shares with Erin. About being a working dad, Ian said in 2014, "I've always wanted a family and now that I have one, to be away working is like torture."

For her part, in 2020, Erin spoke out about her parenting philosophy amid divorce, saying, “When it comes to the girls, I really try to be honest with them about everything and have open conversations. Since they were babies, I focused on talking to them about their emotions, what they’re feeling.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ian and his daughter survived a biker attack in late 2023.

On New Year's Eve, Ian and Mia endured a public attack in Los Angeles at the hands of a biker gang. The unsettling incident was caught on video.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, Ian shared what happened with the mini-bike guys. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," he explained. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Most importantly, Mia was not hurt. As Ian went on to share, "I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."