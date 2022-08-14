'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Denise Dowse Has Died at 64

Actress Denise Dowse played Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley in Beverly Hills 90210 and Dr. Rhonda Pine in Insecure. In addition to her television roles, she was a prolific actress with a wide variety of projects, including Starship Troopers, Requiem for a Dream, Ray, and Coach Carter.

Sadly, Denise's sister announced on Aug. 13, 2022, that the actress died at the age of 64. What was her cause of death? Here's what we know.