Rebecca Balding, the Star of 'Soap' and 'The Boogens,' Has Died at Age 73

With a career spanning over three decades, Rebecca scored appearances in some of the most-watched TV series of the 20th and 21st centuries. She portrayed Mickie Marra in Starsky and Hutch, Trish Michaels in The Boogens, and Susan Walker in MacGyver. In MacGyver, she starred alongside Richard Dean Anderson and Dana Elcar.

Rebecca died in her home in Park City, Utah, her husband of 41 years, James L. Conway, confirmed to People. Her cause of death is ovarian cancer.