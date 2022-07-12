Busi Lurayi, the Star of 'How to Ruin Christmas' and 'ER,' Has Passed Away at Age 36
Busi Lurayi (Busisiwe Lurayi), a South Africa-born actress best known for Wild at Heart and ER has tragically died. The star passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa. What happened? Here's what you should know.
What was Busi Lurayi's cause of death?
Busi's family put out a statement confirming the tragic news on the second weekend of July 2022.
"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday, July 10, 2022 by medical personnel," the statement reads. "The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report."
Busi's family is asking fans to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
"We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news," the statement holds. "We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available."
Further details about the actress's tragic passing have yet to be made available online. Information about her medical history, including previous diagnoses, are not publicly accessible.
Busi landed one of her first roles in the 2000s, starring in the TV series, City Ses'la, in 2005. Bigger opportunities soon followed, allowing her to star on ER, S.I.E.S., Vutha, and How to Ruin Christmas.
Busi won numerous awards in her career. In 2006, she became the recipient of the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy. In 2011 and 2021, she earned the Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy.
"Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us. You’ll never be forgotten. Now take a bow, Busi Lurayi, may your soul rest in love," tweeted @ApheleleJody.