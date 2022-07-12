Busi Lurayi, the Star of 'How to Ruin Christmas' and 'ER,' Has Passed Away at Age 36

Busi's family put out a statement confirming the tragic news on the second weekend of July 2022.

"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday, July 10, 2022 by medical personnel," the statement reads. "The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report."