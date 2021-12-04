Could OG 'Saved by the Bell' Guest Stars Come Back? Here Are the Possibilites

Could OG 'Saved by the Bell' Guest Stars Come Back? Here Are the PossibilitesBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 4 2021, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
After binge watching Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot, we’re reminded of all the amazing guest stars that appeared in the original Saved by the Bell. At the end of Season 2, Slater mentions Stacey Carosi, who is potentially the most memorable guest star in all of Saved by the Bell. But she’s not the only one.
Plus, now that most of the original series’ guest stars are all grown up, many have gone on to become starring actors in other series and movies. But could any of them be coming back to the Saved by the Bell reboot to reprise their roles? Here are the seven most memorable guest stars from the original Saved by the Bell, and what they’re up to now.
Leah Remini as Stacey Carosi
King of Queens star Leah Remini, who some might also recognize as a guest star in Friends and Cheers, had a six-episode arc in Saved by the Bell as Stacey Carosi.
After she’s put off by Zack’s lackadaisical and too-charming west coast attitude, we get to see her east coast spunk come together with him with literal fireworks. Their kiss is one of the best in Saved by the Bell history, and both Leah and series creator Tracy Wigfield have discussed a Stacey return.
Tori Spelling as Violet Bickerstaff
Another favorite, Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling had a three-episode arc as Screech’s love interest, Violet. She returned to the 90210 reboot ten years after the original series ended, so it’s definitely possible that she’d be open to returning to Saved by the Bell. But without Screech, how would the lovable nerdy Violet fit back into the series?
Christine Taylor as Heather Brooks
Most well-known for her roles in movies like Dodgeball, The Wedding Singer, and Zoolander (yes, she was married to Ben Stiller), Christine Taylor also had a role as one of Zack’s many love interests in Saved by the Bell.
When he strangely gets the highest score on the SATS, Heather asks him to tutor her, and Zack happily obliges. Could she come back? Maybe Heather could be a parent to a student at a rival school, like Valley.
Denise Richards as Cynthia
There’s no way Denise Richards could play a role who’s not a quintessentially hot girl, but she’s still hilarious in Saved by the Bell. In the final Malibu Sands episode, she pretends to drown so that Slater will save her. If she returns, maybe she’ll come back to threaten Slater’s new relationship with Jessie.
Scott Wolf as a Regular Background Character
In the original Saved by the Bell, Scott Wolf was the jack-of-all-trades as waiter Walter at the Max and an extra in various other scenes. Now, however, he’s a huge star, known for his regular roles in The Night Shift and Nancy Drew. It would be hilarious for him to return to the reboot and somehow call attention to his background role in the original.
Soleil Moon Frye as Robin
A teenage Punky Brewster featured in a Season 4 episode of Saved by the Bell as a love interest to both Zack and Screech. However, neither decide to date her when they find out she’s a “high-maintenance” gold-digger. With a recent documentary and the Punky Brewster reboot, it would be fun to see Soleil return as a high-strung Bayside parent.
Patrick Muldoon as Jeffrey Hunter
Remember when Zack and Kelly break up so that she can date Jeff, the college guy? Yeah, we blocked it out too. But the Starship Troopers and Melrose Place star had a three-episode arc as Kelly’s older, sleazy boyfriend.
When the gang gets fake IDs and goes to a club, they see Jeff with another girl and have to break the news to Kelly. Luckily, she’s happy with Zack now, and even if Jeff somehow makes a comeback, we don’t think he’d stand a chance.
Saved by the Bell had plenty of lovable guest stars, some who dated our favorite characters, and others who stood by in the background. Now that there’s a reboot, we’ll take whatever reminders of the original series we can get. Between Jessie and Slater’s romance and Zack’s reinvigorated pranks, we wouldn’t be surprised if Season 3 of the reboot reintroduces some old favorites.
Season 2 of Saved by the Bell is now available to stream on Peacock.