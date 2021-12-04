Could OG 'Saved by the Bell' Guest Stars Come Back? Here Are the Possibilites

King of Queens star Leah Remini, who some might also recognize as a guest star in Friends and Cheers, had a six-episode arc in Saved by the Bell as Stacey Carosi.

After she’s put off by Zack’s lackadaisical and too-charming west coast attitude, we get to see her east coast spunk come together with him with literal fireworks. Their kiss is one of the best in Saved by the Bell history, and both Leah and series creator Tracy Wigfield have discussed a Stacey return.