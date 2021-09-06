Soleil Moon Frye's Kids May Be Following in Her Famous Footsteps (EXCLUSIVE)

The Punky Brewster alum partnered with GSK for its national public health campaign "Ask2BSure," which aims to encourage parents to talk with their child's doctor about the meningitis B vaccination.

Aside from being an accomplished actress, director, and writer, Soleil Moon Frye 's other role is being a mother to her four children — daughters Poet, 16, and Jagger, 13, and sons Lyric, 7, and Story, 5.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Soleil about lending her voice to the public health awareness campaign and how her children have caught the Hollywood business bug. So, will they be following in Mom's footsteps? Keep reading to find out more!

Soleil Moon Frye's children may be headed for Hollywood.

In March 2021, Soleil released a documentary about growing up in the 1990s with other young Hollywood stars. The Punky Brewster star, who was known for having a camcorder glued to her side, captured hundreds of hours of footage of a teenage Soleil, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, David Arquette, and more, in the woes of their angsty adolescent selves.

While making this documentary, titled Kid 90, the former child star revealed that daughter Poet "filmed quite a bit of the documentary" and daughter Jagger helped conduct research. "They were very much a part of it," the actress told us. "It has been such a life-changing experience and I feel like my kids … they sacrificed so much through this journey. Over the years of doing this documentary, so much of our lives changed. I think a lot of it had to do with that process. … I wasn’t planning on sharing my personal stuff. They’ve been incredibly supportive."

Additionally, Soleil revealed that showing her daughters the old tapes helped them relate to one another. "It has been so amazing that they really allowed me the space to go through my teen years while they were going through their teen years. It was really funny because anytime they’d say, ‘Oh Mom, you don’t understand,’ I’d say, ‘Oh no, no. I do. Let me show you!’" she laughed.

So, do Soleil's kids have a future in Hollywood? "Poet is really interested in journalism. Jagger, she loves acting. She also wrote a screenplay during quarantine. My 7-year-old wants to be a rapper and writes really incredible raps," Soleil gushed. "Let me tell you. They are totally inappropriate and hysterical." For now, it seems like Soleil's children are simply enjoying their formative years and not rushing to auditions anytime soon.

With her eldest child Poet having recently turned 16, Soleil explained to us why she partnered with GSK to encourage parents to talk with their healthcare providers about getting vaccinated. "My whole entire world was expanded and I felt that it was really important to try to share this with others and have this conversation," she told Distractify about learning that those between 16 to 23 years old are most affected. "Every parent has to make their own choice, but I think it’s really important that we make educated decisions."

