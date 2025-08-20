The Fate of Claire’s Parents in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Has Fans Shook Premiering in August 2025, ‘Outlander: Blood Of My Blood’ follows the love stories of the parents of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 20 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Starz

One of the longest-running shows on Starz, Outlander, has a new prequel series. Premiering in August 2025, Outlander: Blood Of My Blood follows the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, who met and fell in love in 18th-century Scotland, and how the parents of Claire Beauchamp began their love story during the backdrop of World War I in England.

In addition to being overwhelmingly excited, fans were also shocked by a recent turn of events for the show’s central characters. The fate of Claire Fraser’s parents in Outlander: Blood of My Blood has taken a very surprising turn compared to what viewers initially expected. Find out the plot device driving the show’s freshman season.

The fate of Claire’s parents in ‘Outlander: Blood Of My Blood’ has fans shook.

In the original series, Outlander, Claire has always held on to the belief that her parents died in a car accident in 1923; however, a shocking twist was displayed in the season premiere that completely changes that storyline. Julia and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents, are revealed in the prequel series to have gone through the exact same time travel stones in Scotland that Claire travels through years later, according to Collider. This new development is also a change from the book series by author Diana Gabaldon.

While traveling to 1714, 30 years before Claire would take the same journey, Julia and Henry are quickly separated and must then find their way back to each other through a multitude of obstacles — including Julia being forced to work for Jamie’s future grandfather and Henry being strong-armed into working as a spy for the Grants.

Many fans took to the internet to talk about their opinions online, and while some trust the direction of the team behind the show, others were not as enthusiastic.

“This was the decision of the show runners and is a completely brand new exploration that is not at all canon to the books,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I can understand the passion of book readers though, even if I don’t share it. I can see how it would be hard to love the show when it deviates from the much-loved original material,” added another.

A third Redditor chimed in and admitted that they view the show through a different lens. “I’m gonna watch it just because it’s entertaining, but in terms of lore, I can’t take it seriously at all bc DG[Diana Gabaldon] didn’t actually write it. It’s basically a fanfiction, and there’s an element of fun with that, but it holds no real bearing on the original story,” they wrote.