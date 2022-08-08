Has Starz Green-Lit Season 3 of 'P-Valley' Yet? Here's What You Should Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of P-Valley.
Season 2 of P-Valley offers a glimpse into the latest events shaping the lives of Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and Lil' Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). With the Season 2 finale airing on Aug. 14, 2022, fans have every reason to start wondering about when new episodes of the show might become available. So, what's the latest news? Has Starz renewed P-Valley yet?
Does Season 3 of 'P-Valley' have a release date yet?
Starz ordered Season 2 of P-Valley in July 2020. The shooting started in Atlanta in the fall of 2021. According to Harper's Bazaar, it wrapped in February 2022. The shooting took longer than average because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the Season 2 premiere marked a considerable uptick in viewership ratings. Starz has yet to put in an order for Season 3 of P-Valley. Judging by the success of the show, however, fans have little to worry about.
Starz will likely announce its decision concerning the future of the show in the next few weeks. Should the channel decide to give P-Valley the green light, new episodes could drop as early as the 2023–2024 season.
Main cast members like Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, and Brandee Evans would likely reprise their roles. Over the years, P-Valley has also featured a few A-listers. Take the episode airing on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, which starred Megan Thee Stallion in Tina Snow's role. (She performed the song titled "Get It On the Floor" with J. Alphonse Nicholson). Season 3 could feature even bigger cameos.
The Season 2 finale of 'P-Valley' is bound to tease new beginnings.
According to an episode synopsis, the Season 2 finale will allow a few characters to put their animosities behind them. "It's the big finale, y'all. New beginnings and endings abound in Chucalissa," it states. Further details about the events captured in the episode have yet to be shared. Season 2 is bound to go out with a cliffhanger — one that hopefully teases the main plot lines of Season 3.
Season 2 of P-Valley has already garnered a great deal of critical applause for its ability to address pertinent matters like abortion rights, prisoner reentry, and a range of other topics. Should Starz renew the show, the creators would likely continue to prioritize envelope-pushing topics.
Either way, fans can barely wait to learn more about what's next for Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton), Mercedes (Brandee Evans), and the others.
"Yes! It was Ms. Katori [Katori Hall], and the P-Valley writers [weren’t] playing no games with us on this season. Chile we ain't see nothing yet. Wait until next week's explosive season finale of #PValley" tweeted TamiaMorgan_.
"The foreshadowing for the season finale of P-Valley is making me nervous," tweeted @exquisitejayy.
"The season finale for P-Valley is next week like dang, I feel like we just hit the peak of this season for real," tweeted @BeautyOfAnAries.
The Season 2 finale of P-Valley airs at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.