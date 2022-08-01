Gail Bean Feels Strongly Connected to Her ‘P-Valley’ Character — Is She Leaving the Show?

In Season 2 of P-Valley, Uncle Clifford’s (Nicco Annan) club, the Pynk nightclub, struggles to stay afloat. Although Autumn “Haley” Knight (Elarica Johnson) bought the Pynk in P-Valley’s first season, the dancers are having trouble earning money due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, some current and new dancers debuted to stir up some business this season.

One of the Pynk’s latest hires is Roulette (Gail Bean), a stripper from Jackson, Miss. Roulette has kept Uncle Clifford and her staff on their toes, seemingly making her own rules.