Season 2, Episode 6 of 'P-Valley' Features a Harrowing Scene — What Happens to Big Teak? (SPOILER)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of P-Valley.
Content warning: This article mentions suicide.
The latest episode of P-Valley ends on a heartbreaking note, capturing Big Teak's (John Clarence Stewart) last-ever hangout with Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson). After a string of idyllic scenes — in which Big Teak gets a haircut and grabs some food with the man he still loves — Big Teak makes a horrific decision. What happens? Here's what you should know.
Here's what happens to Big Teak in Season 2, Episode 6 of 'P-Valley.'
A relatively new character on P-Valley, Big Teak first appears in Season 2, Episode 2. Big Teak served ten years in prison for murdering Lil Murda's attacker. Since leaving prison, Big Teak has struggled to find his feet and build a new life in a prejudiced society. In Season 2, Episode 6, he and Lil Murda spend a beautiful day out, at the end of which Big Teak dies by suicide.
P-Valley flashes out Big Teak's tragic life story in detail. Big Teak looked on as his mother murdered the rest of the family when he was only 7 years old, which left an irrevocable impact on how he sees the world and his place in it. P-Valley captures his continuous grappling with the tragedy, showing Big Teak's search for safe places. Lil Murda's company has served as a source of solace for him, for instance.
Big Teak continues to regard Lil Murda in a certain way long after the breakup. Lil Murda's interest in men like Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) is a sore spot for him — but the fling is far from the only issue weighing him down.
As Katori Hall, the creator of P-Valley, told Entertainment Weekly, Big Teak's post-prison relationship with Lil Murda turns out to be impactful in more ways than one. Lil Murda, for instance, will start to draw more and more on their shared experiences in his music, using the occurrences in his personal life as fuel for his creative practice. "Lil Murda's reconnection with Big Teak completely changes his approach to his art, and I can't tell you how."
Big Teak died by suicide in Season 2, Episode 6 of 'P-Valley.'
Big Teak commits suicide with a gun at the end of Season 2, Episode 6 of P-Valley. Lil Murda is by his side throughout the tragedy, keeping him company until he is able. They experienced together the complications Big Teak had to face after leaving prison — and Lil Murda strives to be there for Big Teak this time around as well.
Afterward, Lil Murda makes his way to Uncle Clifford's place. This time, he is the one who needs a supportive partner to rely on, as the going has just gotten tougher than ever before.
