Kevin Costner Claims Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Was "Designed" to Damage His Reputation

A stunt performer on the Kevin Costner film Horizon II filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the actor that claiming she was forced to act in an unscheduled rape scene. According to TMZ, Kevin denies the allegation and has requested that a judge dismiss the case.

Kevin says the accusations are "absolutely false" and "deeply disappointing," to say the least.



Kevin Costner spoke out against the lawsuit in a court document.

On Aug. 18, 2025, Kevin's attorney filed paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that the sexual harassment lawsuit was nothing but a "shakedown" and "bold-faced lie," per Deadline. The stunt performer claimed in her lawsuit filed in May that she was forced to film a rape scene in Horizon II, but according to Kevin, there is no rape scene, and he says the lawsuit was "designed" to "damage" his reputation.

"My belief is that Devyn’s claims were designed, through the use of false statements and sensationalistic language, to damage my reputation," reads the court document. The scene in question reportedly features the stunt performer and an actor lying inside a wagon. The male actor raises the hem of the stunt double's dress, swings his leg over her until he's on all fours, and "End Scene." There is no nudity and no simulated sex shown, and Kevin wants the lawsuit dismissed entirely.

“Devyn’s claims against me are absolutely false," said Kevin. "It is deeply disappointing to me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that I or any other member of my production team would make one of our own feel uncomfortable, let alone suffer the 'nightmare' she has invented." He also accused her of looking for a "payday."

"These allegations are so patently false," he continued. "I can only assume that the purpose was to use this sensationalistic language to embarrass and damage me and the Horizon movies on an ongoing basis in order to gain a massive and unjustified payday."

"Equally as bad, having to read about and address allegations I know to be false involving the words ‘rape’ and ‘assault’ has been an absolute nightmare," he continued. "The truth matters. That’s why, even at the high cost of this lawsuit (financial and personal), I will always speak up to defend myself and my crew against false allegations."

Who is Devyn LaBella?

Devyn LaBella is the stunt performer who brought the sexual harassment lawsuit against Kevin. In her lawsuit, she claimed that she was forced to film an "unscheduled, unplanned violent rape scene" that "was unexpectedly sprung on the actors and stunt professionals." The lawsuit also claimed that Devyn is "a stunt professional, not a body double," and that she "did not consent to the action that was directed once she was in place."

She also claimed that she "did not have the appropriate modesty garments to ensure adequate coverage, safety, or protection." However, according to TMZ, Devyn was "fully clothed in an ankle-length dress with bike shorts underneath." She was also wearing pantaloons and petticoats underneath the dress.