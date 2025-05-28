Kevin Costner Is Facing Serious Allegations Laid out in a Lawsuit Filed by a Stunt Performer "On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 28 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@devynlabella

Actor Kevin Costner is once again in the news for reasons that aren't related to promoting his upcoming project. It's been a difficult couple of years for the actor who was back at the top after his turn on Yellowstone. He helped make the neo-Western drama a hit but left in the middle of the fifth season due to a contract dispute.

In a lengthy conversation with Deadline, Costner shared that he didn't feel great about how this fallout was being discussed in the media. At the end of the day, it basically came down to timing for the actor. According to him, he was all set for Seasons 5, 6, and 7, but Paramount wanted to break Season 5 up and that wouldn't work for his own project. Speaking of which, Costner is now being sued for incidents that allegedly occurred on the set of his very own western film. Here's what we know.



Why is Kevin Costner being sued?

The lawsuit was first reported on by The Daily Beast and involves a stunt performer on the set of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 which was released in September 2024 to mixed reviews from critics. Per the complaint, the alleged incident occurred on May 2, 2023, while the crew was filming in Utah.

The alleged victim, 34-year-old Devyn LaBella, was a stunt double for lead actor Ella Hunt. LaBella claims that when Hunt didn't want to perform in a "violent rape scene," the stunt performer was called in without being told what the scene entailed. This also violated SAG-AFTRA protocols which state an actor has to be given at least 48 hours' "notice and prior consent for any scenes involving nudity or simulated sex."

Devyn LaBella says she felt humiliated and embarrassed after the scene was filmed.

In the lawsuit, LaBella says Costner directed the scene without an intimacy coordinator on set, though he was "hands-on" and always available. Costner reportedly directed the male actor to climb on top of LaBella while pretending to unbutton his pants. He then had to forcibly pin the stunt performer down, which involved angrily pulling up her skirt and feigning penetration "against her will."

LaBella also alleged that this scene was "broadcast publicly on monitors for the entire crew to witness … Anyone could walk by and observe the scene being performed." Scenes of this nature are generally shot on a closed set, to protect the privacy of the actors. After the filming was complete, LaBella recalled feeling "shock, embarrassment, and humiliation while attempting to process the situation."

In a statement to Variety, Labella said, "On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism." She added, "What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry." Costner has denied all allegations. His lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Daily Beast his client, "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."