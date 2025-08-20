Did Taylor Swift Time the "Life of a Showgirl" Release Date to Mock Kim Kardashian's Paris Burglary? If true, Taylor's years-long revenge is finally coming to fruition. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 20 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @newheightshow

Everyone knows that Taylor Swift is far from an innocent young girl who doesn't know the ways of the world. After watching her take on record executives to battle for the rights to her songs, it's clear that she's got a keen mind for the business world and no shortage of intelligence. But does she also have a bit of a petty streak?

A new conspiracy links the release date of Taylor's eagerly anticipated upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," to a traumatic event experienced by another celebrity: the burglary that Kim Kardashian experienced in Paris in 2016. And this isn't the first time some fans have linked her release dates to the traumatic events experienced by some who have come after her in the industry. So is there a link?

Did Taylor Swift time "Life of a Showgirl's" release date to match up with the Paris burglary Kim Kardashian experienced?

According to conspiracy theorists like TikTok's @bryanlicious2, there's a link. In a video addressing the release date of "Showgirl," which happens to be Oct. 3, 2025, @bryanlicious2 points out that there was another event that occurred on that date in history, and it was far less pleasant: Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment in 2016. And, he notes, the idea of a "modern showgirl" originated at the Moulin Rouge, in Paris.

If that seems like a bit of a stretch, @bryanlicious2 says there's more to it. Because she also released another album, "Reputation," on the anniversary of a traumatic event: Nov. 10, 2017. The event that also occurred on that date, 10 years prior? The death of Donda West, Kanye West's mom.

And, as many people might remember, Kanye once snatched the microphone out of the hands of a young Taylor to declare that Beyoncé should have received the award she was currently clutching. So, there's some bad blood there, no pun intended.

Many people think the conspiracy is a stretch too far, but others point out that Taylor is known for being methodical and filling her albums with easter eggs and hidden meanings. So, is there a link? Probably not, but Swifties and anti-Swifties alike aren't letting this one go any time soon.

Here are some other things to get stoked about with the album release coming.

Since we can pretty much discount this theory out of hand, let's take a look at what we can expect from Taylor's album, conspiracy theory notwithstanding. Including the song list, which promises some bangers. The album list includes: The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Unlike "Tortured Poets Department," this album will only have 12 songs. On the New Height Show podcast, Taylor explained her reasoning: "With 'Tortured Poets Department,' I was like here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12. There’s not a thirteenth, there’s no other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time."

She added, "I also wanted it to be every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, and you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one and be … It’s just right."

