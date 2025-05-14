Kim Kardashian’s Burglars Took Almost All of Her Diamonds During Her 2016 Robbery "On the way out, the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street, and this was it." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 14 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while attending Paris Fashion Week in 2016, the reality star admitted she thought the incident would take her life. Fortunately, it didn't, though the ramifications of the intense October night continue to haunt her. After speaking about the incident on several occasions, including her show, The Kardashians, Kim testified against her attackers in a trial in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

In a chilling testimony, the SKIMS CEO detailed the thoughts going through her mind during the attack. Kim also shared how the men were able to take $4 million worth of jewelry before running off. As fans uncovered more details from her robbery, many wanted to know about the jewelry at the center of the crime. So, was Kim able to recover any of her luxurious items? Let's dive in.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian got a small portion of her million-dollar jewelry back.

During Kim's robbery, her robbers, who consisted of nine men and one woman, stole jewelry they discovered after breaking into her hotel room. The robbers left with an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry, though Kim was able to recover one piece.

According to Reuters, Kim's robbers ran and used bicycles to escape the scene of the crime. While they escaped the flat the Hulu star was staying at, one of them dropped one of her pieces, including a cross with six diamonds. The cross was recovered after someone found it on the street, and brought it to the police. However, the cross was the only item that was recovered to Kim. The other jewels, including Kim's $4 million ring from her ex-husband, Kanye West, were never found.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

In 2019, Kim shared that she was grateful to have found the cross necklace. In a reflective Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself wearing it in 2007. Kim explained that the necklace held sentimental value, as it was her first purchase when she made it big.

Article continues below advertisement

"So this necklace that I have on is a diamond cross from Jacob [The Jeweler], and it was the first piece of jewelry I bought when I got my first check," she said. "When I was robbed, this was taken from me. However, on the way out, the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street, and this was it. It’s very sentimental to me. Just wanted to share."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian used the insurance money she earned from the robbery to buy a more expensive item.

Kim's life-altering robbery was one of the most traumatizing moments in her life. So, when the time came to discuss the case on the stand, she wore something fitting and proved she was already the real winner. As Page Six reported in May 2025, Kim was covered in diamonds during her testimony. One of the standout pieces was a $3 million Samer Halimeh New York necklace. Kim also wore a dazzling, 22-carat diamond ring that she reportedly bought from the insurance money she received from the robbery.

Kim Kardashian wore a John Galliano Peplum Gown and $7 million in diamonds to her Paris robbery trial- seemingly a nod to the pieces she lost in the heist.



Kardashian wore a necklace by Saner Halimeh New York with 80 diamonds estimated to be worth of $3.5 million alone. pic.twitter.com/6NnwoNWaea — Chicks (@Chicks) May 14, 2025