After Robbing Kim Kardashian, He Released a Book Titled 'I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian' In 2021, Yunice Abbas co-authored a 248-page book in French titled 'J'ai Séquestré Kim Kardashian' ('I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian'). By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 14 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET

As a TV personality, entrepreneur, potential future lawyer, and icon, Kim Kardashian’s highs almost undoubtedly outweigh her lows. But even with a net worth of $1.7 billion (yep, she’s a billionaire), life isn’t perfect. More money usually means more problems, mainly because when people start earning more, they tend to spend more. And at a certain level of fame, you start to see people treating you less like a person and more like an opportunity.

That was the case during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, when Kim was held at gunpoint at an apartment and robbed of $10 million in jewelry. Now, nearly a decade later, the trial is underway, and one of the men involved even sent her a letter, which was read aloud in court. But he isn't the first to pen a message to the SKIMS co-founder. Another man tied to the heist co-wrote a 2021 book titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian. Here’s everything to know about what's inside that book and where to find it.

Here's what we know about the book 'I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian' and where you can buy it.

Source: Amazon; Archipel 'J’ai Séquestré Kim Kardashian' (translation: 'I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian')

Nearly five years after a group of men dressed as police officers broke into Kim Kardashian’s Paris apartment, zip-tied her, and stole millions in jewelry, Yunice Abbas, one of the men involved, came forward in 2021 with a 248-page book he co-authored with Thierry Niemen. The tell-all book is titled J’ai Séquestré Kim Kardashian (translation: I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian), and is written in French.

Published by Archipel, the book details the heist from the inside, revealing how it all went down. While promoting the book, Abbas reportedly admitted he had no idea who Kim was or just how famous she really was until after the news broke. "My mate … who put me on the job, had simply told me the victim was the wife of a famous rapper. I didn’t want to know more at that stage," he told Paris Match in a 2021 interview.

But when the book came up during the 2025 trial, Abbas was quick to say he had nothing to do with the title and clarified his role. According to NBC News, he claimed he was just downstairs keeping watch, so technically, he didn’t "kidnap" her, though his role still helped prevent her from leaving.

So, where can I buy the book 'I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian'?

Abbas’s book I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, or J’ai Séquestré Kim Kardashian, is available on Amazon for around $22. But folks aren’t exactly raving about it. In fact, many are calling it "disappointing." One reviewer said the book explores Abbas’s "difficult childhood," and while they admitted it’s "informative," it’s not "very new or exciting." Another didn’t hold back, writing, "Nothing interesting in the book. I strongly advise against you."