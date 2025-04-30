“Put Mom’s Phone Down” — Saint West Hacks Kim Kardashian’s Phone To Promote Roblox Channel "Kim, we need a stronger passcode babe." By Elizabeth Randolph Updated April 30 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The ever-hustling Kim Kardashian is a busy woman. She has her hands full with multiple businesses, including SKIMS and her family's reality TV empire, The Kardashians. And she has done it all while juggling her life as a single mother parenting four children.

Like most mothers, Kim can't watch her children 24/7. As such, she may want to consider hiring some extra help monitoring her and ex-husband Kanye West’s son, Saint's digital activities. Here's what to know.

Saint West embraced his inner Kardashian via Kim Kardashian's Instagram.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Kim's Instagram account ventured from the Skims promos and glossy photos she's known for. Instead, a black and white image appeared with Saint's YouTube channel. The channel includes a Roblox video posted on April 19. Saint's trickery quickly caught the attention of The Kardashians star's fanbase. Underneath the post, fans scolded her and her son, while others appreciated his ability to self-promote.

"Saint, put mom's phone down," one fan warned. "Kim, we need a stronger passcode babe," another commenter noted. "Not he’s making you do promo," a commenter applauded.

Saint's impressive way of putting himself out there isn't the first time he's bet on himself (via his millionaire mom, of course). As The Daily Mail noted, he used the same promotional method in November 2024. Hours after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Saint shared a post promoting his Fortnite account to his mom's Instagram.

Several hours after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Saint took over her Instagram account to promote his Fortnite-themed YouTube channel. He posted a screenshot and urged her followers to “Please subscribe to my son’s YouTube channel” with a promotional game for incoming subscribers. The promo led fans to flood the comments jokingly begging him to return the phone.