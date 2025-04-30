Gretchen Whitmer Is Getting Flack for Speaking at a Trump Rally — Is There More to the Story? Governor Gretchen Whitmer is good at her job. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 30 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

From the moment Donald Trump was elected a second time, Democrats started looking ahead to the 2026 primaries and beyond. Because Republicans control Congress, the Supreme Court, and possibly all of America, there isn't much the other side of the aisle can do. It doesn't help that the first 100 days of President Trump's second term were spent dismantling the federal government, sowing chaos with tariffs, and exacting retribution on his perceived enemies.

Despite having very little power, the Democrats are doing what they can to fight back. Senator Cory Booker fasted and prepared for a speech on the Congressional floor that lasted more than 25 hours. When Republican members of Congress stopped hosting town hall meetings in their respective states due to backlash, Democratic members hosted a few instead. Not all Democrats have completely turned on the president. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke at a Trump rally in her state. Here's why.

Gretchen Whitmer did speak at a Trump rally, but it's not exactly what it looks like.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer cares about her base, and we aren't just referring to her constituents. She headed to Washington and more specifically, the Oval Office, on April 9, 2025 to speak with the president about funding for an Air National Guard base near Detroit, as well as aid for Michiganders who were affected by a recent ice storm, reported The New York Times.

What transpired in that meeting would somewhat come back to bite Governor Whitmer a few weeks later when President Trump held a rally at Selfridge National Guard base, the one the governor was trying to save. "Today, I've come in person to lay to rest any doubts about Selfridge's future and the vital role it will play in our national defense," said Trump, per The Detroit News. The president then announced he would be replacing the A-10 Warthogs with 21 new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets.

Governor Whitmer met President Trump at the base and was surprised when he singled her out. The president told the crowd that he wasn't supposed to have the governor there because she's a Democrat, but he said she's "done a very good job, frankly." When Trump motioned for her to speak, Governor Whitmer said she hadn't planned to but thanked the president "on behalf of all the military men and women who serve our country and serve so honorably."

Governor Whitmer couldn't hide behind a folder this time.

There was a moment at the rally when Governor Whitmer and President Trump briefly embraced. She later told the Associated Press, "We shook hands and he leaned in to tell me, you know, congratulations and that I was a big reason that we were making an announcement today. And I was grateful for that."

This response was a far cry from what happened at the Oval Office a few weeks prior when the governor held up a blue folder in front of her face in order to avoid being photographed. A couple of days before the rally in Michigan, Governor Whitmer spoke at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books where she addressed the now-viral photo of her basically hiding at the White House.