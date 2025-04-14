"That Is Really Childish" — Gretchen Whitmer Covered Her Face During Oval Office Visit "I thought this was a fake photo." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 14 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is an outspoken Democrat. But her April 2025 visit to the White House may have done more political harm than good, as her presence was seen by some as support for Donald Trump and his press conference agenda. Whitmer was there on Michigan business but was later brought into the Oval Office for a full-blown press event, one that covered topics she may not have been briefed on or even supported.

It seems Whitmer may have realized how bad it all may have looked, at least to fellow Democrats, so when cameras panned over to her, she covered her face with folders to avoid being photographed. She succeeded — kind of. A shot of her hiding behind the folders went viral anyway, sparking backlash. Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy even called the move "cowardly." So now the question is: Why did Whitmer willingly show up at the White House, only to hide her face?

Gretchen Whitmer hides face during Oval Office visit, and it backfires.

Source: Mega

Gretchen Whitmer’s April 2025 visit to the Oval Office took an awkward turn when she tried to dodge cameras by covering her face with folders. While some called the move "cringey," it turns out she may have had a valid reason for wanting to avoid the spotlight.

According to The New York Times, Whitmer was unexpectedly pulled into a press event where Trump signed several executive orders, including one targeting individuals who challenged his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. While Whitmer was reportedly invited to the White House to discuss a Northern Michigan ice storm and more investments in the state's defense assets, she didn't sign on to be part of a political spectacle.

A spokesperson told CNN that Whitmer wasn’t briefed on the press conference beforehand. So, rather than stand there smiling and risk being seen as supportive, she chose to cover her face, a silent move that spoke volumes.

The whole thing feels like a mix-up — or maybe even a ploy to confuse Democrats about where Whitmer stands — than anything else. Her spokesperson explained she was "surprised" to be "brought into the Oval Office during President Trump’s press conference" without any "notice of the subject matter." The statement added, "Her presence is not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made at that event."

@wxyzdetroit Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to the media on Thursday, one day after visiting President Donald Trump where she appeared with him in the Oval Office. At the top of his remarks, Trump praised the second-term Democratic governor as a “very good person” who has done an “excellent job” — a sharp departure from his tone in his first presidency toward Whitmer, once one of his fiercest opponents. Whitmer’s office later said in a statement that she was “surprised” that she was brought into the Oval Office and that “her presence is not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made at that event.” #politics #michigan #whimer #trump #whitehouse ♬ original sound - WXYZ Detroit

Gretchen Whitmer was put in an awkward spot at the White House — and her response made it even more so.

It’s fair to say that Whitmer covering her face during a presidential press conference was bold — and definitely awkward. But she was essentially put in a tough spot, and it looks like she was ready to stand her ground, no matter how strange it looked, to avoid being linked to something she doesn’t support.