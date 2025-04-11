Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes Dies at 80 — What Was His Cause of Death? Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes was about halfway through his current term at the time of his death. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 11 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Miami City is mourning the passing of Commissioner Manolo Reyes, a dedicated public servant whose death marks a significant loss for the community. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement shared on social media. He was 80 years old.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of City Commissioner Manolo Reyes," his family wrote on Manolo's official X (formerly Twitter) page. So, what led to this tragic news? Here's what we know so far, including details surrounding the cause of Manolo Reyes's death.

What was Manolo Reyes's cause of death?

As of now, Manolo Reyes' cause of death remains unknown to the public. According to the Miami Herald, Manolo Reyes was hospitalized earlier in the week of April 7, 2025. In a statement released on the evening of Monday, April 7, his family said, "In the last 24 hours the Commissioner's health has declined and he is currently hospitalized. We ask for prayers and privacy at this time, and express our deepest appreciation for the medical professionals overseeing his care."

Manolo had faced ongoing health challenges for several years, beginning not long after his first election in 2017. He went into remission in 2019 following a battle with cancer. In September 2023, during his reelection campaign, Manolo was diagnosed with leukemia. By February 2024, he had announced that his cancer was once again in remission.

Sadly, in recent months, the commissioner's health began to decline again, causing him to miss several City Commission meetings. He was about halfway through his current term at the time of his passing.

Despite his health issues, Manolo remained devoted to public service. His family told the Miami Herald that he "did not let his illness define him; instead, he became even more committed to accomplishing the goals he had established for himself and his City staff." "Manolo's ear always was attuned to 'the little guy,' the least among us, and he met with and counseled constituents up until only a few days before his recent hospitalization," his family added.

Following his death, the family told the outlet that serving as the District 4 commissioner was Manolo's "great, lifelong dream fulfilled. He energetically served his City with passion, honor, and integrity every day."