Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare and Intimate Photos of Baby Rocky on Instagram In April 2025, Kourtney shared two rare photos of herself with her baby boy Rocky! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 30 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kourtneykardash

Since welcoming their first child together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have kept their family life incredibly private. Fans of the couple hardly ever get a peek at their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, so it was a surprise when the Poosh founder included him in a recent social media post.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Kourtney shared two rare photos of herself with her baby boy, Rocky. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Kourtney Kardashian shares a rare photo of baby Rocky!

In her Instagram post, Kourtney offered fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom, sharing a few intimate moments with her one-year-old son, Rocky. In the first picture, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen sitting down in an olive green armchair, holding her son in her arms as he stands between her legs.

The second photo shows a tender moment of Kourtney, sitting in the same chair, cradling Rocky as she breastfeeds him. To maintain some privacy, the reality TV star placed a white heart emoji over Rocky's eyes, keeping his face hidden from the camera.

While many praised the post as a beautiful, natural moment of motherhood, not everyone was as supportive. Some commenters felt the photos were way too personal, arguing that such moments should remain private. Still, others were quick to defend Kourtney and the importance of normalizing breastfeeding. "There is nothing inappropriate with this picture!" one supporter wrote.