Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Shared New Photos of Son Rocky on Instagram Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse of her and Travis's son, Rocky. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 5 2024, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

It's been 10 months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their youngest child, Rocky, into the world. The reality star previously had three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick, who she was with for almost a decade, while Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Rocky was born, the pair have only shared a handful of photos of their new son, showing a rare moment of privacy between them. But in a carousel posted on Sept. 5, we got some new photos of Rocky in between snaps of the rest of the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos of Rocky online.

The carousel of photos starts with Kourtney sitting on a plush white chair across from Mason, Rocky seated on her lap as they're playing chess. The rest of the snaps include some glam photos of Kourtney and Travis, either kissing or sitting at a drum set. In the middle of the selection of photos, there's also a blurry shot of Kourtney playing with Rocky in the back of their car, with only the top of his head visible as he sits in his car seat.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis also recently shared snapshots of the family, posting photos from the family's weekend getaway at Soho Farmhouse in Cotswolds following the Blink-182 performances at the Reading and Leeds Festivals. Though once again the couple did not show baby Rocky's face, fans got a quick glimpse at the growing child as Kourtney toted him around the countryside.