Kim Kardashian Made a Bold Statement With Her Courtroom Outfit During Her Testimony Kim Kardashian was robbed by ten men also known as the "grandpa robbers" in 2016.

The night of Kim Kardashian's 2016 robbery in Paris, France is one the reality star will never forget. She has shared on her reality TV platforms and in interviews how the incident shaped her and made her mature in ways she wasn't before the case. Nine years after the horrific attack, Kim faced her robbers in a Paris court.

The trial included 10 men, dubbed the "grandpa robbers" due to their ages, who are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and other related offenses. While giving her first-hand account of the robbery, Kim made a powerful fashion statement with her courtroom outfit.

Kim Kardashian's court outfit sent a message to her robbers.

Kim arrived to the Palais de Justice in Paris in May 2025. On May 13, she and her mother Kris Jenner arrived to the case ready to share her side of the story. Kim was spotted entering the courtroom wearing an all-black ensemble. The top was an open, plunging blazer with padded shoulders, a fitted waist, and a peplum detail, per InStyle. Kim also paired the blazer with a long black maxiskirt with a slit up the back, a pair of black slingback heels, and black Alaïa sunglasses.

The Kardashians star also sent a message to her attackers with her accessory game. Kim opted to wear a statement diamond necklace with a matching pair of earrings. The bling stood out even more as she walked into the courtroom. In adddition to the necklace and earrings, Kim turned the glam up even more when she wore a shimmering anklet, ring and a number of diamond earrings — including an $8,100 Briony Raymond ear cuff.

Kim Kardashian said she "absolutely did think I was gonna die" during her 2016 robbery.

Kim's court outfit likely helped her make it through her horrific retelling on the night that forever changed her life. She appeared in court to share her testimony, which delved into her fears and the thoughts running through her mind while the robbery was happening.

During her appearance, Kim testified that she was starting to go to sleep when the group of men stormed into her room with the hotel's night receptionist, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, whom they had handcuffed. At the time, the SKIMS founder was only wearing her robe.

Kim shared that the robbers demanded to see the engagement ring her ex-husband Kanye West gifted her, a spectacular cushion-cut diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz and cost around $2-4 million, per Lily Arkwright. "They picked me up off the bed and and grabbed me and took me down the hallway to look for more jewelry, more stuff," she recalled. Kim also confessed she feared for her safety and her life during the ordeal, especially after realizing one of the men had a gun to her back.

"That was the first moment I thought should I run for it?" she said. "But it wasn't an option so I just stayed—and that's the moment I realized I should just do whatever they say." Kim added that once she was pulled out of her bed with her robe open, she feared she would fight for her life and autonomy. "I'm certain that's the moment he rapes me," she said. "I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself."

Kim further revealed that, when one of the men held up a gun and tied both of her legs up with a gun. "At that point I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me," she recalled. "So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend[...] I hoped they would have an OK life after."