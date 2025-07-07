Kim Kardashian Shouted out Her Childhood "Lifer" Friend Lindsay on Social Media Kim Kardashian has a group of close friends outside of the entertainment world. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 7 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kimkardashian

It might not seem like there is any room in Kim Kardashian's life (or schedule) for meaningful friendships outside of show business, but those who have followed the Kardashian-Jenner family for years know that's not the case. So when she shouted out her late friend Lindsay Palevsky on social media, some knew who she was talking about. Others wondered what happened to Kim's friend and who Lindsay is.

You might remember seeing some of Kim's close friends on Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in the day, and even on The Kardashians. That's because she still stays in touch, and even has hangouts, with a group of women Kim calls "lifers" on social media. These women grew up with Kim, and the group includes Lindsay, whom Kim had known for decades before her death.

What happened to Kim Kardashian's friend Lindsay?

On July 6, 2025, Kim posted a series of photos on Instagram in celebration of Lindsay's life, and she shared a long caption about not only saying happy birthday to her late friend, but also about sharing her love for her. In the caption, Kim also says that she "waited months" to make the post in honor of her friend. In January 2025, the Daily Mail reported that Kim's friend Lindsay died of cancer.

Over the years, Kim has shared photos of and posts about her group of childhood besties, including Allison Statter, who has appeared on-screen with Kim before. Allison is also in some of the photos on Kim's Instagram post about Lindsay. One of their other "lifers" is stylist Simone Harouche, who promoted a Citizens of Humanity pair of jeans on her Instagram in honor of their late friend.

"Lindsay embodied everything we value — grace, resilience, loyalty, and strength, leaving a lasting [mark] on everyone who knew her," the Citizens of Humanity caption says. "In her memory, we will be donating $50 from every pair of The Lindz sold on citizensofhumanity.com in 2025 to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (@netresearch) to support its mission of funding critical research and advancing more effective treatments and a cure."

Kim Kardashian's other childhood bestie Ashley is part of the Todd Kraines joke.

According to Cosmopolitan, one of Kim's other lifers, Ashley Kassan, also goes way back for fans of the famous reality TV family. Her original last name is Kraines, which means that yes, she is apparently related to Todd Kraines, the character Scott Disick used multiple times to prank Kris Jenner on the phone.