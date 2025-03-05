Is Kim Kardashian Helping to Free Tory Lanez From Prison? All About What’s Behind the Rumors Tory Lanez has been in prison since Aug. 8, 2023, when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. By Danielle Jennings Published March 5 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Tory Lanez are in a frenzy over rumors that the reality star turned business mogul is helping with efforts to secure the release of the rapper from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Tory Lanez has been in prison since Aug. 8, 2023, when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Since his imprisonment, both Tory and his fans have advocated for his release, with Tory filing an appeal in October 2024. Now, new rumors are swirling that Kim could be working to help him.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kim Kardashian helping to free Tory Lanez?

Kim decided to use Tory’s song “The Color Violet” as background music for her SKIMS bikini photoshoot — which immediately prompted Tory’s fans to bombard her comment section with pleas for help.

“#FreeTory” filled Kim’s comments as fans posted their pleas for her to help the rapper secure an early release. It wasn’t long before the exchange was trending across social media as Kim and Tory were hot topics. However, Kim has yet to respond.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim’s decision to use Tory’s music has angered Megan’s fans.

Unsurprisingly, Kim using Tory’s song as her background music made some fans of Megan quickly voice their displeasure. They called Kim out for supporting Tory despite him being currently imprisoned for shooting Megan, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Article continues below advertisement

While some of Megan’s fans disapproved of the song choice, others were much more upset. Accusations ranged from saying that Kim was a disappointment to alleging that she was not a supporter of women and condones violence.

Kim has a history of interest in the law.

Not only is she the daughter of the late Robert Kardashian, well-known as part of the O.J. Simpson legal team back in 1994, but Kim also has her own interest in the world of law. She has spoken out for years regarding prison reform and has advocated for the release of multiple prisoners. Kim previously had a multi-year apprenticeship with human rights attorney Jessica Jackson and has committed to finally taking the bar exam in 2025 to become an attorney in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Tory has maintained his innocence.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Tory doubled down once again and reinforced his innocence in the shooting. “Ninety percent contributor on this gun is a male, and the rest are two females and another male,” he said, per Baller Alert.

Article continues below advertisement

“None of those four people are my DNA. So, I’m 100 percent excluded — not inconclusive, like they said in trial. My fingerprints are 100 percent excluded from the magazine, the gun, the bullets, everything,” Tory added.