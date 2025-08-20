Enigma Norteño Singer Ernesto Barajas Was Killed in an Apparent Attack — What We Know So Far Ernesto Barajas wrote ballads allegedly glorifying drug trafficking and Mexican cartels. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Noticias Telemundo

It was clear from a very young age that Ernesto Barajas was musically gifted. When he was only 18, Ernesto started the band that would eventually catapult him to stardom. Enigma Norteño played Mexican regional music, and Ernesto was the vocalist and bassist in the group.

Article continues below advertisement

That same year, Enigma Norteño released their first album, "El Jardinero", which marked the beginning of a prolific run of album releases. The band released music every year up until 2024. Ernesto was also steeped in controversy due to the numerous songs that focused on the glorification of drug trafficking and the cartels in Mexico. In August 2025, he was killed while in a car park in Zapopan. What happened? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ernesto Barajas?

According to El País, the 38-year-old singer was fatally shot while riding in a pickup truck. Witnesses told authorities that two armed men on a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on Ernesto and his companion, who also died. A woman passing by was also injured.

There is speculation surrounding the attack and the repertoire of narcocorridos written by Ernesto for Enigma Norteño. A narcocorridos is a drug ballad that is commonly compared to gangster rap in the United States, per the BBC. The band has previously been accused of having ties to drug trafficking, but has always denied it.

Article continues below advertisement

When met with criticism about their many narcocorridos, Enigma Norteño has always maintained their music is a reflection of life in Mexico. The Latin Times reported Ernesto revealed to Univision that he is commissioned to write narcocorridos, and charges $60,000 per song.