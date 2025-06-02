Sebastian Yatra Was Born to Millionaire Parents Who “Fled Drug Trafficking” He moved to Miami as a young child. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated June 2 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Colombian singer, songwriter, and composer Sebastian Yatra has spoken at length about the measures his family took to keep him safe. His father, Annibal Obando Agudelo, is a renowned industrialist from Colombia, who had Sebastian with the artist's mother, Maria Adelaida Giraldo.

Sebastian Yatra's parents moved him to Miami.

Sebastian was born in Antioquia, and his family briefly resided in Cartagena before relocating to Miami, which was a response to the social climate in Colombia at the time. Drug-trafficking-related violence became rampant in the country during the 1990s. In fact, Sebastian remembers from a young age that his father would carry a gun with him at all times for self-defense.

The surging threat of potential attacks precipitated his family's move to Miami. Upon relocating, Sebastian began to have an interest in music, which was only further solidified after he participated in a high school performance of High School Musical.

After expressing interest in pursuing a career in music, his mother took on the role of being his representative. In 2018, he released the album "Mantra" through Universal Music Latino. The record topped the U.S. Latin Pop and Argentinean charts, hit No. 2 in Mexico, and No. 3 overall in U.S. Latin categories.

Furthermore, numerous trade organizations placed his debut collection of songs at Platinum, Diamond, and Gold selling status. His next three records, "Fantasia," "Dharma," and "Milagro," all attained Platinum distinctions as well.

Sebastian's mother wasn't the only one helping to guide his career, but his father was as well. According to Celeb Wiki Corner, when the young artist was deciding which type of music he should produce, his father ultimately told him to follow his heart.

Throngs of people encourage Sebastian to produce reggaeton songs, as it was tremendously popular. However, Anibal's father urged him to make the kind of music he enjoyed creating most. "It’s better to have 10 people go hear you sing the music that touches your soul than to sing what you don’t like for thousands."

Sebastian Yatra released several popular Latin Pop singles, but has also collaborated and created a number of charting reggaeton hits as well, like "Pareja del Año" with Myke Towers. The singer is also said to have a close relationship with his siblings, Andres Obando and Juan Manuel.

Andres is a novelist who has released at least four works according to Goodreads. Celeb Wiki Corner says that Juan Manuel Obando is enthusiastic about cooking as he is constantly posting pictures of pizzas on his social media profile.

Sebastian no longer lives in South Florida as per the Miami New Times, it's said that the singer currently resides in California. Distractify recently reported on the status of Sebastian Yastra's relationship. The artist broke up with Tini and is said to be dating actress Danna Paolo.