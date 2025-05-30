Why Were Concerts at Fenway Park Canceled? Inside the Scary Situation Fenway Park stadium has been the home field of the Boston Red Sox Since 1912. By Danielle Jennings Published May 30 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For Boston residents, Fenway Park is known as an iconic venue that is home to sporting events, concerts, and more, but an abrupt cancellation of concerts at the site left fans wondering what happened.

Built in 1912, Fenway Park stadium has been the home field of the Boston Red Sox ever since, and it is currently the oldest active ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Why were concerts at Fenway Park canceled?

According to Boston 25 News, during a routine pre-show check of the stadium, it was discovered that the concert stage presented considerable safety concerns. In a statement to the outlet, Live Nation addressed the cancellations that impacted the concerts of country artist Jason Aldean and pop star Shakira. "During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe," the company said.

Fenway Park apologized to fans and ticket holders for the inconvenience of the cancellations, but have yet to announce if any of the shows would be rescheduled, Boston 25 News said.

Why did Jason Aldean cancel his Fenway Park concert?

Following the news from Live Nation that the stage was not up to safety standards required to perform, the country star canceled his show, which was originally scheduled for Friday, May 30. Live Nation addressed the cancellations in a statement obtained by NBC Boston.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29 and May 30 respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled,” the statement said. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience." Jason did not directly address the cancellation at Fenway Park, but instead reposted the statement from Live Nation.

What has the reaction been online to the cancellations?

Fans and Boston residents have voiced their disappointment and surprise at the issues at Fenway Park. “Work in Fenway here — normally the day before and day of a concert, the entire building vibrates from the sound check. Thought something was amiss when there hasn’t been so much as a peep,” one Reddit user shared.

“Whenever concerts happen in this venue, they tend have back to back concerts with different artists. It was also pouring rain this morning. I spent a lot of money for tonight, I’m super bummed,” another user wrote.

