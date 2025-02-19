Boston's JFK Library and Museum Closed Suddenly Without Warning and People Want To Know Why The JFK Library opened for the first time on Oct. 20, 1979. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 19 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: jfklibrary.org

The JFK Library in Boston, Mass. closed suddenly on Feb. 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. According to reports, patrons inside the library and museum were forced to leave at the time of the sudden closure, and no one quite understands what happened. So, why did the JFK Library close and will it reopen at some point in the future?

Now, there is also a growing concern about other libraries and museums that receive part of their funding from the federal government. The closure happened because of an executive order signed by Donald Trump. But what some are confused about is whether or not the order means the JFK Library is closed indefinitely and what happens to the employees.

Why did the JFK Library close?

Prior to the closure on Feb. 18, Trump signed an executive order regarding a "reduction in force," according to a sign on the door of the library, per CBS News. The order entailed some cuts in the staff at the library, which meant an immediate closure for the day. However, according to news station NBC10 Boston, the library was slated to reopen the following day.

It's unclear if there will be more firings in conjunction with Trump's executive order to curb spending and cut back. But the JFK Library was, at the time of its temporary closure, the only presidential library to receive the sudden cuts and the sudden shutdown, even if it was only scheduled to be closed down temporarily.

According to News10 Boston, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey shared a statement about the JFK Library closing and about Trump and Elon Musk's decisions. "Donald Trump and Elon Musk's thoughtless crusade has caused an iconic institution and economic driver to close in Massachusetts," the statement said. "The JFK Library plays an essential role in our state and nation's history, our travel and tourism sector, and our economy."

The governor added in her statement at the time, "We hope that this closure will be temporary and urge President Trump and DOGE to reverse course so that the library can reopen to continue educating visitors and contributing to our economy."

The JFK Library is funded by donors and the federal government.

Although the JFK Library was closed due to Trump's executive order, according to its website, it is funded by both the federal government and generous donations. The library and museum's benefactors include a long list of companies and charities, including the family of former President John F. Kennedy.