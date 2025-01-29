Caroline Kennedy's Term as U.S. Ambassador to Australia Ended in 2024 — Where Does She Live Now? Caroline served as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia from 2022 to 2024 under the Biden administration. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 29 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@usembassyaustralia

The daughter of former President John F. Kennedy and cousin to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Caroline Kennedy has remained a well-known figure — not just for her family ties but for her dedication to public service. Serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia from 2022 to 2024 under the Biden administration, her term ended when Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

During her time in Australia, she embraced the local lifestyle, even sharing a 2023 photo of herself surfing with world champion Mick Fanning. Before that, Kennedy served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017. With her time in Australia now over, many are wondering: Where does she live now?

Where does Caroline Kennedy live now?

Caroline Kennedy’s current whereabouts remain unclear, but she may still be in Australia despite her term as U.S. ambassador ending in 2024. A Jan. 16, 2025, post from the U.S. Embassy of Australia’s Instagram account shows her at the Quad Fellowship conference in Melbourne, promoting the 2025-2026 application window. It seems she’s still maintaining diplomatic ties.

Article continues below advertisement

Before her ambassadorship, Caroline and her family began selling parts of Red Gate Farm on Martha’s Vineyard — a property she inherited from her mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who purchased it in 1979. The sales wrapped up in 2021, making a return there unlikely.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Caroline Kennedy doing now?

Caroline hasn’t shared her next move now that her term as U.S. ambassador to Australia has ended, but she remains active in public affairs. She still serves as honorary president of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation, located in Boston, and could take on another leadership role.

Lately, she’s been vocal about domestic politics, speaking out in January 2025 against her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as Health and Human Services Secretary. In a six-minute video posted to her newly created X (formerly Twitter) account, she urged the Senate to reject his appointment.

Article continues below advertisement

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s letter to U. S. Senate on confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. pic.twitter.com/nTdN2LACdY — Caroline Kennedy (@CBKennedy) January 28, 2025

"There are 28 cousins, and we are always there for each other," she said, but added, "I have known Bobby my whole life ... It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator." Calling the role "an enormous responsibility," she argued RFK Jr. is "unqualified," saying, "He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed."

Article continues below advertisement

While Caroline acknowledges that her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has always been charismatic, she isn’t offering him a compliment. She claims his magnetic personality led his younger brothers and cousins down a dangerous path of drug addiction. "His basement, his garage, his dorm room, were always the center of the action, where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks," she said.