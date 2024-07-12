Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is JFK's Hunky Grandson Jack Schlossberg Married? We Know You Want to Know Rumors once linked Jack with Selena Gomez. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 12 2024, Updated 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Son of U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy and grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, is making headlines as he has been officially named a political correspondent for Vogue. Jack has become a popular face on TikTok, capturing viewers' attention with his wacky and often political videos.

It's well-documented that JFK was known as the nation's most handsome president, so it makes sense that his grandson would make the public swoon, as well. Is Jack Schlossberg married or in a relationship? We know you want to know.

Is Jack Schlossberg married? Here's what we know.

Now that Jack has come into the spotlight, as with any political figure, people want to know more about his personal life. Is Jack married? And if you're one of the people thirsting over him, you're in luck — searching high and low on his various social media pages, there seems to be no indication that Jack is currently in any sort of serious relationship.

While Jack did previously date Sky Tings yoga studio founder Krissy Jones, and there were rumors that he was, at one point, dating Selena Gomez, he does seem very single at this moment in time. Most of his posts on Instagram are solo snaps, ranging from photos of Jack at the beach to funny videos filmed in his car.

Jack, a Yale graduate and New York City native, is a member of the John F. Kennedy Library New Frontier Award Committee, often acting as the award presenter. In April 2023, he also passed the New York State bar exam, meaning that he will likely become an attorney in the future.