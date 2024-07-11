Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Everyone Keeps Talking About Her Ex, but Who Is Anna Marie Tendler Dating? By the way, Anna Marie is hilarious too — John Mulaney wasn't the only funny one in their marriage. By Jamie Lee Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When the chaos surrounding John Mulaney's divorce from Ann Marie Tendler hit the (social media) fan, the term "parasocial relationship" also started making the rounds online too. That's because people felt like they knew John; his hilarious everyman comedy (in which he often talked about how much he loved his wife) made it feel like we were all his friend. And so none of us could reconcile this with the fact that he'd been supposedly cheating on Anna Marie nonstop while relapsing into addiction.

And while so many of us mainly knew Anna because of John, the multimedia artist was always a complete badass in her own career. The success of her mid-'00s makeup blog turned into a writing gig for MTV Style, a YouTube series with Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, and eventually her own business called Silk Parlor. As for her personal life, folks are wondering — especially considering the media has extensively covered John's relationship (and marriage) with Olivia Munn — who is Anna Marie dating these days?

Who is Anna Marie Tendler dating?

In February 2023, reports emerged that Anna Marie was dating a chef named Nicholas Tran, who has been hailed as a "culinary virtuoso." He launched a dining experience in New York called The Dark Room, where eight guests at a time are served his Asian-inspired dishes in Nicholas's own apartment kitchen.

And Nicholas has certainly come a long way in his career, with a lot of work to show for it. As his bio on MeetResident.com reads: "After taking a job as a dishwasher, Nicholas fell in love with the culinary world, hence moving up the ladder and perfecting his craft as he continued to cook around the world at acclaimed restaurants such as Quince (3 Michelin Stars) and Cotogna in San Francisco and Gramercy Tavern (1 Michelin Star) and Kappo Masa in New York."

If you're looking to snag your own seat at The Dark Room, good luck. But if you do, you'll be in for a heck of a time. Not only is Nicholas's food influenced by both his culinary experiences in Japan and Italy, but you'll also potentially be in great company while you enjoy your delicious cuisine. "One time there was an opera singer who performed a song, another time there was a magician who did a few card tricks," he told Michelin Guide of some of his guests.