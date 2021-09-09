What Is a Parasocial Relationship and How Does It Relate to the John Mulaney Situation?

Shortly after famed comedian John Mulaney announced his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler , the internet exploded with shock, fury, and awe. Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the news, and the phrase " parasocial relationship " started to get tossed around. But what is a parasocial relationship? And aside from John Mulaney, what are other recent examples in pop culture?

Read on for everything we know about the psychological phenomenon that is a parasocial relationship.

So, what is a parasocial relationship? The term was coined in the 1950s.

The term "parasocial relationship" was coined in 1956 by social scientists Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl to describe a phenomenon they noticed at the dawn of the first "Golden Age" of television. Huffington Post says the phrase refers to the "illusion of a face-to-face relationship" audience members have with performers, which creates the idea of intimacy at a distance.

Teen Vogue defines a parasocial relationship as "a long-term attachment to a media figure (a blogger, an idol, or even a politician) based on what a person 'knows' or understands about that figure over time." The outlet also writes that "we develop parasocial relationships based on repeated interactions with these figures on social media or on television that make them seem relatable and accessible rather than far away from us 'regular' people."

Article continues below advertisement

people on this app that have this degree of a parasocial relationship w john mulaney scare me. he “gaslight” his wife?? how?? did he tell you? or did you watch his 1h specials and thought you knew everything about them? pic.twitter.com/YMnhdB28MN — MJ (@venus_in_pisces) September 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

Some say that parasocial relationships can have good outcomes, such as helping teens figure out their identities or develop higher self-esteem. Both men and women benefit from parasocial relationships, but ultimately, in the case of high-profile celebrities, sometimes parasocial relationships become a paradox.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities end up with attached and invested fanbases that cause issues when the stars need space the most, such as after a divorce or while in rehab. There are more than a few recent examples in pop culture of parasocial relationships, including comedian John Mulaney and Steve from the children's show Blue's Clues.

I am tired of these people. Their John Mulaney discourse. pic.twitter.com/kxaTT8fwJy — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) September 8, 2021 Source: Twitter