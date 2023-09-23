Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Why Do the New England Patriots Play in Foxborough? All About Their Home Base History The New England Patriots have a home base of Foxborough, Mass. What is the reason for choosing to play in the small town? Here's why. By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 23 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: The New England Patriots play in Foxborough, Mass.

They cannot play in Boston.

Fans hate their home base, Gillette Stadium.

One of the most popular NFL teams in the league is the New England Patriots. With fantastic game stats and six Super Bowl wins to their name, they have some of the most loyal football fanbases out there.

The team's home base is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. And while it is one of the biggest stadiums up north, it does not have the best reputation among fans and teams. In fact, the Patriots fanbase has labeled it as one of the worst NFL home venues.

Why do the New England Patriots play in Foxborough?

For those who don't know, the New England Patriots were originally called the Boston Patriots. And because Boston did not, and still does not have a professional football stadium, the team was forced to try to find a suitable home outside of city limits.

Eventually, they ended up settling down in Foxborough, and officially changed their name to the New England Patriots in 1971. They now play at Gillette Stadium, but before then, they played at the now-defunct Foxboro Stadium.

Why don't fans like going to Gillette Stadium?

One of the main reasons why fans do not enjoy going to Gillette Stadium is because of the distance. Boston fans have to travel about an hour to the stadium — and the trip likely takes far longer if you add in traffic.

But, that's not the only reason why the stadium is so hated. From crowd control to the frustrating parking lot, people have been quick to share their location's stressful traits on social media.

One person said on Twitter that, "If anyone needs another reason to hate the Patriots, Gillette Stadium has the absolute worst crowd control I've ever experienced. Absolute disgrace."

Who else plays in Foxborough?

While the New England Patriots are the only NFL team that hails from Foxborough, it is not the only sports team to call the town home. Soccer's New England Revolution also counts the Massachusetts town as its home base. Speaking of soccer, Gillette is slated to officially be one of the many venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.