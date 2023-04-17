Home > Entertainment Source: Youtube / WCVB The 2023 Boston Marathon Has Begun — Here's Where to Stream It for Free The 127th Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 17, 2023. Here is where you can stream the 26.2 mile marathon live for free. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 17 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

The Boston Marathon is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious marathons. It takes place annually in Boston on Patriots' Day, which is the third Monday (aka Marathon Monday) in April. Like all marathons, it covers 26.2 miles and runners must meet certain time standards based on their age and gender just in order to qualify.

This year is the 127th year of the race; 2023 also marks a decade since the tragic Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured more than 500. The new Netflix docuseries American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing chronicles that harrowing tale.

Source: Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge is among the 30,000 runners competing in the race this year. He is regarded as the greatest marathoner in the history of the sport and the men’s world record holder. This is his first time running the Boston Marathon. Evans Chebet, who won both the Boston and New York City marathons in 2022, is also competing.

The men's open race is under way, with @EliudKipchoge taking his first steps on the historic #BostonMarathon course! — B.A.A. (@BAA) April 17, 2023

On the women's side, Des Linden is running; she made history in 2018 after becoming the first American in 33 years to win the woman's category in the event Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase and Israel's Lonah Salpeter are also competing. They placed first and third at the 2022 world championships, respectively. Ex-Red Sox players Ryan Dempster and Brock Holt, Bruins player Zdeno Chara, and Olympic gold medal winner Monica Puig are also running this year. So, are you looking to stream the Boston Marathon? Keep reading to find out where you can watch it for free live.

Here's how to stream the Boston Marathon:

There will be a live stream of the race available on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. You can also stream the Boston Marathon live on the WCVB YouTube Channel or the WCVB site, as of this writing.

This was so powerful to watch! Through the scream tunnel now! Will this be a marathon record? #bostonmarathon #wcvb #chronicle5 pic.twitter.com/gtCuych0Vv — Nicole Estaphan (@NEstaphan) April 17, 2023