Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL MJ Acosta Ruiz Is No Longer Hosting 'NFL Total Access,' but Is Still With the NFL Network MJ Acosta Ruiz has left 'NFL Total Access,' but did she leave the NFL Network altogether, or just move to a different role at the network? By Joseph Allen Sep. 21 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mjacostatv

The Gist: MJ Acosta Ruiz has been the host of the NFL Network's NFL Total Access for several years but is no longer the host this year.

She announced that she would be taking a new role at NFL Network before the season started.

Some fans are not pleased about the change in hosting duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the course of her career, MJ Acosta Ruiz has generated plenty of buzz, in part because of the trails she's been able to blaze as an Afro-Latinx woman in the world of sports media. For the past few years, MJ has been the host of NFL Total Access, one of the premiere shows on the NFL Network.

More recently, though, many fans noticed that MJ was no longer appearing as the show's regular host, which naturally left them wondering whether MJ had left the network altogether. Thankfully, we've got everything you need to know about what MJ's current relationship with the network is.

Article continues below advertisement

Did MJ Acosta Ruiz leave the NFL Network?

MJ may not be hosting Total Access anymore, but she hasn't left the NFL Network. Instead, it seems that MJ has transitioned to a more general role with the NFL Network that will allow her to appear in various capacities across a number of different programs. "Entering Season 6 with the @nflnetwork and it will look different my friends," MJ wrote in August, ahead of the start of this season.

Article continues below advertisement

"While my @NFLTotalAccess chapter has come to a close, you will see me on your TV and across @NFL @NFLMedia platforms. I’m excited to share what’s ahead!" she added. MJ hasn't posted any additional information about her role change, and it's currently unclear whether this is something that she asked for or something that was foisted upon her by the network. Either way, though, MJ is still with the NFL Network.

Some fans are not happy about the shift.

Although MJ was transparent about the scheduling shift, many people are not thrilled with the news that she will no longer be the host of Total Access, and they weren't afraid to make their voices heard in the comments under her post. "That's a huge mistake, @nflnetwork #MJAcosta was incredibly knowledgeable passionate, and phenomenal as the host! She brought a much-needed spirit that your network lacks without her!!!" one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Entering Season 6 with the @nflnetwork and it will look different, my friends.



While my @NFLTotalAccess chapter has come to a close, you will see me on your TV and across @NFL @NFLMedia platforms. I’m excited to share what’s ahead! pic.twitter.com/VaKvdUbOKM — MJ Acosta-Ruiz (@MJAcostaTV) August 10, 2023 Source: Twitter/@MJAcostaTV

"The show will not be the same without you!!! I’ve been waiting patiently for your return sis!!! This makes me sad!!!" another person added. "Welp, guess I’m not watching Total Access anymore especially if it’s still a sausage fest like it’s been allllllllll summer long," a third person joked. MJ clearly had plenty of loyal fans, and it seems that many of them may have stopped watching the show when she left.