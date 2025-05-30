Distractify
Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son, Niko, Passed Away at Age 32

The "Back at One" singer and his son were candid about their torn relationship before Niko died.

Published May 30 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET

(l-r): Brian McKnight and Niko McKnight
Source: Mega; Instagram/@fiftyclicks

Singer Brian McKnight's family is mourning the loss of his son, Nikolas "Niko" McKnight. Niko died on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at just 32 years old.

Niko's death came after years of him being vocal about his torn relationship with his father. Here's what happened to him and what Brian has said about his and his son's relationship.

(l-r): Niko and Brian McKnight in 2015
Source: Instagram/@leilani_211
What happened to Brian McKnight's son, Niko?

On May 29, Brian's brother, former Take 6 singer Claude McKnight, confirmed on his TikTok that Niko died of cancer. He shared that his nephew had been "bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so," before he ultimately succumbed to the disease. Niko confirmed his diagnosis in a January 2024 Instagram post.

"Niko was one of those amazing kids who was quirky and curious and ridiculously talented," Claude said of his nephew, adding he was an "amazing singer, amazing guitarist" and "had a great eye as a photographer," and "one of those kids you just always wanted to be around."

Claude added in his TikTok that he hesitated to make a post about Niko because he wanted to focus on his legacy, rather than his and Brian's public issues.

"I’m devastated at my nephew's passing," he captioned his TikTok. "If you comment, please do so in love, and NOT at what you may have heard about the relationship my brother had/has with his kids."

Brian and Niko discussed their estrangement publicly before his death. According to Vibe, in April 2024, the "Back at One" singer stated in an Instagram Q&A that he and his wife, Leilani, "jumped into action" when they learned about Niko's diagnosis, offering to support both his son and Niko's wife

Brian said his wife "miraculously" found a treatment facility for his son and planned to send him there until receiving a "very hostile" phone call from his ex-wife, and Niko's mother, Julie McKnight. He said Julie told him not to contact his son, stating, "He does not need your help.” Brian said he respected his ex-wife's and son's wishes and stayed away. However, according to Page Six, Julie denied the "false narrative."

