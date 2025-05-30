The Tragic Story Behind What Happened to Anne Wilson's Brother "Hearing just how much my songs have impacted fans makes me feel like his tragedy wasn’t wasted and that it was used for good." By Jennifer Farrington Updated May 30 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Anne Wilson

At just 6 years old, Anne Wilson started playing piano, and although she admits she "hated it" and her older brother Jacob Wilson "hated it the most," according to a she shared in 2021, it technically marked the beginning of her music journey. But it wasn’t her piano lessons that sparked her interest in music. Tragically, it was the death of her older brother Jacob that put her on the path to singing.

Before his funeral in 2017, Anne had never sung in front of anyone. But after that heartbreaking moment, her passion shifted from outer space and NASA to music and spreading the word of God. That’s why she made her debut as a Christian artist and is now also recognized as one of the younger names in country music as her style has evolved. So, what exactly happened to Anne Wilson’s brother, Jacob, and how has his loss shaped her musical journey?

What happened to Anne Wilson's brother?

Anne Wilson’s older brother, Jacob Wilson, tragically died in a car accident in 2017 at the age of 23. Anne recalled that she learned of her brother's death at around 3:30 in the morning. Several police officers showed up at their home, which prompted Anne’s sister to rush into her room, saying, "I think something happened to Jacob."

Anne ran into the living room, where she found her mother distraught and her father sitting with his face in his hands. "He had just died in a car accident three hours prior," Anne explained in that same Facebook video she shared in 2021.

She described the loss of her brother as "the most hopeless feeling in the entire world, like you can’t take your next breath." The morning after Jacob passed, Anne sat down at the piano and began to play and sing.

That’s when her mother asked if she would sing at Jacob’s funeral. At first, she immediately said no as she had never sung in front of anyone before. But eventually, she agreed to do it for her brother. From that moment on, her music career began to take shape.

In a conversation with Grammy, Anne later revealed, "When it came to dealing with the loss and tragedy of my brother, I knew I couldn’t have survived that without [faith]. As I started writing songs and moved to Nashville, my faith quickly became everything to me."

Now, at every show she performs, Anne shares stories about Jacob, not only to honor him, but to also bring hope to others facing loss. "I want to make sure I’m honoring him in everything that I do," she told Grammy, "because he’s the reason I started doing music in the first place."

Anne Wilson said her brother was "the life of the party and such a joy to be around."

Anne’s brother Jacob’s life was certainly cut short, but in the time he was here, he made a lasting impact on her. She once said, per a Facebook reel, he was "the kindest person I’ve ever met” and "the life of the party and such a joy to be around." Some of the things he loved included hunting and spending time outdoors.