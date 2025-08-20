Big Boi Dishes on New Music, Longevity, and His Favorite Pastime: Laundry (EXCLUSIVE) Big Boi told 'Distractify' that, despite his success, he still enjoys the “very satisfying” feeling of doing his laundry at home. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2025, 9:02 p.m. ET Source: Whirlpool Brand

In 2000, Big Boi and Andre 3000, the collaborators behind the iconic rap duo Outkast, kicked off the Y2K era with one of their most popular songs to date, "So Fresh, So Clean" from their 2000 album, Stankonia. The song was a bop from beginning to end and is nearly impossible to listen to without getting a few hip rolls in. Now, the classic is getting a different kind of spin through Big Boi's partnership with Whirlpool.

In August 2025, the appliance company announced a chance for Outkast fans to win a limited-edition Whirlpool® Front Load Washer. And, it's not just any washer. The limited-edition washer is engineered to play the beloved chorus of "So Fresh, So Clean" after every cycle, something even Big Boi wasn't aware of until the company sent him one! The partnership with Whirlpool isn't the only thing the Grammy winner and 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is sprucing up. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, Big Boi shared how he's still keeping his career fresh (and clean).

Source: Mega

Big Boi says he’s “always growing in music.”

With 30 years in the music industry behind him, Big Boi shared with us that he’s not done putting out new projects, including one he’s currently putting the finishing touches on that samples some songs fans might recognize.

“Since now, like, the gloves are off, everybody's doing whatever now, [I have] a couple of soul records that I'm that I personally love that on my new record that I'm working on right now that I'm going to flip them,” Big Boi exclusively told Distractify. “I would tell you, but there will be too many biters out here.”

The rapper added how experimenting with different sounds helps him share music with his loyal fans and younger generations. Big Boi also said the success he’s received individually and in Outkast hasn’t stopped him from continuing to challenge himself in the industry. “After you've done, 30 years plus, [you’re] always growing in music,” he explained. “But with the whole Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thing, that's like, you beat the game.”

Big Boi continues elevating his brand with Whirlpool and waffles.

Though music is his first love, and how the world met him, Big Boi is all about another “B-word”: Business! Part of his success is attributed to his willingness to try new ventures, including his partnership with Whirlpool, which he said “just made sense,” as it pays homage to one of his biggest hits. Big Boi made a successful parlay into the food industry when he teamed up with Sunrise Flour Mill to create Big & Baked Waffle Mix. He told Distractify that the collab was a perfect way to share his mastery in the kitchen.

“I'm known, through my social media, as a fire chef,” he relished. “And they just saw me cooking lobster and things on the grill and were like, ‘Have you ever thought about doing waffles?’ The health-conscious Diamond-selling artist also supported the health food company’s “pure” approach to creating the breakfast classic.

“I'm all about organics,” Big Boi said, adding the mix, “was pure, and it was great, and it was ancient grains. And I was like, ‘Oh, s--t.’ And they sent me a sample of what it would be, and when I whipped it up, I was like, ‘Oh man, this tastes amazing. So it was something I could get behind.”

Big Boi’s tips for a seamless laundry day.

Big Boi doesn’t plan on quitting his successful streak anytime soon. However, even musical legends need some R&R. In Big Boi’s case, winding down includes getting through a few loads of laundry. He told us that, despite his success, he still enjoys the “very satisfying” feeling of doing his laundry at home. And due to his love for the chore, he developed a foolproof plan for making his whites extra bright.

“P​​utting the bleach in with white clothes,” Big Boi shared while discussing his go-to laundry tip. “Because I used just to wash all the colored towels and the white towels together. I got a real bad sock fetish, so I might bottle some white tube socks and wash them with some colored T-shirts and black T-shirts, and my socks always came out looking crazy.”

The “Royal Flush” rapper also advised that those who use bleach for their laundry, “put an adequate amount of bleach in the washing machine and to turn the temperature up a little higher to get them brighter,” which was something he had only learned several months ago. Big Boi told us he’s grateful to share his passion for laundry with Whirlpool’s sweepstakes, especially as someone who didn’t grow up owning a washer and dryer.

“We used to go to laundromats all the time,” he said of his childhood. “And now I have own custom washer, which is, it's just a blessing.”