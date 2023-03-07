Home > Television > Reality TV Source: NBC Season 2 of 'That's My Jam' Is Packed Full of 40 Celebrity Contestants — Details By Katherine Stinson Mar. 7 2023, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Jimmy Fallon is known for many things — his hosting talent, sense of humor, occasional beard, and, most importantly, his late-night show's hilarious musical skits. The musical skits (and the celebrities participating in them) get the spotlight in Jimmy's music and comedy variety game show That's My Jam, which returns to NBC for a second season.

So who are all the celebrities competing on Season 2 of That's My Jam? Can you buy tickets to see live tapings of the NBC game show? How many episodes will there be in total? Here's what we know.

Source: NBC (l-r) Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, host Jimmy Fallon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jason Derulo

Who are the celebrities competing on 'That's My Jam' Season 2?

Source: NBC (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Jason Derulo, and Nicole Scherzinger

Where is 'That's My Jam' filmed? Can you get tickets for 'That's My Jam'?

As Distractify previously reported, That's My Jam is filmed at the NBC Universal Studios in Los Angeles. So is the show taped live? If it is, can fans buy tickets for future tapings?

We've got good news and bad news. That's My Jam is, in fact, filmed in front of a live studio audience. However, it looks like no tickets are currently available at this time, judging by the show's page on On-Camera-Audiences.com. However, you can input your contact info to be notified when tickets are released for future tapings.

Source: NBC Celebs compete each week in teams of two.

Here's where to watch Season 2 of 'That's My Jam' each week.

That's My Jam will air weekly on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST, following new episodes of The Voice. Given that the series is an NBC property, that means episodes of That's My Jam will be available to stream on Peacock after they air live on NBC. According to an official NBC press release, That's My Jam Season 2 will have 10 episodes and 40 celebrity guests in total, all starting with the Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.