Season 2 of 'That's My Jam' Is Packed Full of 40 Celebrity Contestants — Details
Jimmy Fallon is known for many things — his hosting talent, sense of humor, occasional beard, and, most importantly, his late-night show's hilarious musical skits.
The musical skits (and the celebrities participating in them) get the spotlight in Jimmy's music and comedy variety game show That's My Jam, which returns to NBC for a second season.
So who are all the celebrities competing on Season 2 of That's My Jam? Can you buy tickets to see live tapings of the NBC game show? How many episodes will there be in total? Here's what we know.
Who are the celebrities competing on 'That's My Jam' Season 2?
Are you ready for the That's My Jam Season 2 celebrities list?
According to NBC, the official roster includes, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance the Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, and Craig Robinson.
Other celebrities competing on That's My Jam Season 2 include Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike “The Miz”, Quavo, Will.I.Am, and Saweetie.
Where is 'That's My Jam' filmed? Can you get tickets for 'That's My Jam'?
As Distractify previously reported, That's My Jam is filmed at the NBC Universal Studios in Los Angeles. So is the show taped live? If it is, can fans buy tickets for future tapings?
We've got good news and bad news. That's My Jam is, in fact, filmed in front of a live studio audience. However, it looks like no tickets are currently available at this time, judging by the show's page on On-Camera-Audiences.com.
However, you can input your contact info to be notified when tickets are released for future tapings.
Here's where to watch Season 2 of 'That's My Jam' each week.
That's My Jam will air weekly on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST, following new episodes of The Voice. Given that the series is an NBC property, that means episodes of That's My Jam will be available to stream on Peacock after they air live on NBC.
According to an official NBC press release, That's My Jam Season 2 will have 10 episodes and 40 celebrity guests in total, all starting with the Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Season 2 of That's My Jam will also have a one-hour special of the show's greatest hits (so far, anyways!). While NBC hasn't renewed That's My Jam yet for a third season, we'd bet the show's prized golden boom box that the series will be renewed sooner rather than later.
In the interim, you can catch new episodes of That's My Jam Tuesdays on NBC at 10 p.m. EST.