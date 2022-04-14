He's trying to catch more than just snakes — he's on the hunt for the "American dream."

Peacock's new comedy series Killing It follows a divorced dad, Craig (played by Craig Robinson), who has aspirations of becoming rich in life. But, when his plans to obtain a bank loan to get his startup business off the ground fall through, Craig decides to enter (and hopes to win) the Florida Python Challenge in order to get the $20,000 he needs to get ahead in his professional life.