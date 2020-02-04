Whatever Happened to Daniels From the Pilot of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'?

All that said, it's definitely odd that Daniels' character wasn't carried on since every other character in the scene has been on the show ever since. That pilot appearance from Daniels was her first and last on the show, and to this day, no one knows why she didn't continue on the series when her character was first presented as a potentially important one.

Even crazier, the role is completely uncredited on IMBD, so we have no information on the actress or anything else.