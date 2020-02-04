We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Whatever Happened to Daniels From the Pilot of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'?

If you're a true fan of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, you've been following the show from the beginning. The series' pilot episode aired in September 2013, and ever since, fans have been captivated by the comedy. 

But if you watched the first episode, you may remember the character Detective Daniels, who mysteriously disappeared from the show after that. And as the new season approaches, fans are curious: What actually happened to Daniels? Scroll down for everything we know!