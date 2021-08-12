'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Could See the Return of This Fan-Favorite Character

According to the trailer for Season 8, Gina will be in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 in some capacity. Whether it's one episode, the series finale, or a handful of scenes is still unclear. But for fans who missed Gina's snarky comments and no-nonsense attitude when it comes to the Nine-Nine, anything is better than nothing.

Chelsea Peretti's IMDb profile doesn't list any 2021 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but the website isn't always accurate in listing actors' roles. If the scene in the trailer, which shows Gina standing at a podium, is from Season 8, then Gina is likely back in some way.

Maybe Gina's finally a bona fide celebrity. Or, she's running for office to effect change in the precinct. Whatever the case may be, fans are celebrating what seems to be Gina's return.