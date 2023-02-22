Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Source: HBO Max HBO Max Has Canceled 'South Side' After Three Seasons — and Fans Want to Know Why By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 22 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Chicago natives were proud to see the hit series South Side make its way to HBO Max. The show's first season aired on Comedy Central and has since taken off and garnered solid viewership through its three seasons. South Side tells the story of two best friends, Kareme (Kareme Young) and Simon (Sultan Salahuddin), who work in a rent-to-own store in Chicago’s South Side after graduating from college. The pair are always looking for ways to achieve financial success and find themselves coming up with unconventional ways to get the job done.

Since the show pays homage to Chicago and its culture, fans were saddened to hear that South Side will be no more. So, why was South Side canceled on HBO Max? Here’s everything that we know.



HBO Max hasn't disclosed why they decided to cancel ‘South Side’ instead of moving forward with a Season 4.

South Side had a great run! Many shows aren't able to get a second season, let alone three. However, since the show was a great success, the fact that little to no information about the network’s decision not to move forward with a new season is somewhat problematic.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Deadline shared the heartbreaking news that South Side’s run is over. “While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios.”

The spokesperson continued, “For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”



Social media users are upset that 'South Side' got canceled.

As expected, social media users are livid that South Side has been canceled. In fact, some fans have even stated that Comedy Central should take the series back since that’s where it all started. Interestingly, other social media users have pointed out the fact that networks are known for canceling funny, meaningful shows, in favor of other programs that have run their course on television.

South side being canceled is super annoying bc I think it was picked up from Comedy Central to begin with so maybe they can just take it back. Or go to FX and they can pair it with The Bear and they can have their own little Chicago universe. — Silky Johnson « Player Hater of the Year » (@imdacraic) February 22, 2023

They canceled South Side?! Man. Nothing is safe. Hold your loved ones. Stay vigilant. This sucks. — Luke Lucas (@BigLukeLucas) February 22, 2023

South side canceled by hbo max pic.twitter.com/5gPAt9or8I — j (@gucciandior) February 22, 2023