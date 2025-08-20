The Connection Between Timothy Olyphant and Josh Duhamel, Explained Could these Hollywood stars actually be related? Or is there a different connection between their resemblance? By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 20 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes, two celebrities look alike to the point that the public wonders if there is a connection between them. That was the case for Timothy Olyphant and Josh Duhamel. The two popular actors have found plenty of success in Hollywood thanks to their talent.

Josh Duhamel and Timothy Olyphant have built successful careers for themselves without crossing paths that often, but even their biggest fans have to admit that there is something strange about the way in which they resemble one another. Are Timothy and Josh related? Here's what we know about the connection that got the internet talking.



Are Timothy Olyphant and Josh Duhamel related?

According to Decider, Timothy Olyphant and Josh Duhamel are not related. While the actors might look like they're long-lost siblings, they only share a physical resemblance. They are both completely different people who happened to triumph in the entertainment industry. Fans might be disappointed to hear that there isn't a direct connection between the two Hollywood actors, but that doesn't mean that the internet won't stop having fun with the coincidence.

Physical resemblance has been a landmark for the internet in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. A Pedro Pascal look-alike contest was held in New York City, with the winner taking home a symbolic prize. Regardless of who won, people got to have fun with the creative outfit inspirations and styling the contestants displayed. Needless to say, if New York City ever decided to host a Timothy Olyphant look-alike competition, Josh Duhamel would be a strong contender for the prize.

Timothy and Josh's success continues to grow in Hollywood

Timothy Olyphant has been busy during the recent era of his career. The actor made his way to the galaxy far, far away thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, a Star Wars television series connected to the world of The Mandalorian. After battling unpredictable space villains on Disney+, the performer encountered aliens in a different platform. Alien: Earth allowed Timothy to appear in the other major Hollywood space franchise.



Josh Duhamel has also faced his fair share of extraterrestrial beings. The actor appeared as William Lennox in four different Transformers movies. With Deadline reporting that director Michael Bay talked to Paramount about potentially returning to the franchise, it might be time for Josh to find himself stuck between Autobots and Decepticons once again.