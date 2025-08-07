All About Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin's Relationship — The 'Home Alone' Actor Is Her Godfather Macaulay was good friends with Paris's father, the legendary Michael Jackson. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 7 2025, 5:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After being seen at a birthday party for Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles recently, fans of actors Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin want to know more about their relationship. The two were seen partying at the famed Chateau Marmont on Aug. 5, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Daily Mail, the Home Alone star was consoling Paris following her recent breakup from music producer Justin Long. Justin and Paris had just announced their engagement in December of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin's relationship like?

According to People, Macaulay Culkin is Paris's godfather. The actor was very close with Paris's father, the late mega star, Michael Jackson, and the singer asked Macaulay to be the godfather to his children — Paris, Prince, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket). Michael died in 2009 when Paris was just 11. During an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast back in 2018, Macaulay talked about their relationship.

"I am close with Paris,” he said. "I’m going to warn you now, I am very protective of her, so just look out. I am a very open book when it comes to things, but like with her, she is beloved by me." After Marc said he wasn't looking for any dirt on Paris, her protective godfather said, "I’m just letting you know, if we want to start going down that road, it’s going to be a dead-end, you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much." Awww!

Article continues below advertisement

Paris is close with her godfather and was in attendance when the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2023.

Paris Jackson supporting her godfather, Macaulay Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.



Michael Jackson musical banner in the background completes the pic🥹 pic.twitter.com/MdEj2OUsW4 — 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | MJ fan (@iamveronica777) December 2, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay is in a relationship with The Last Showgirl actor Brenda Song, and the two joined Paris at Cara's birthday celebration at the Chateau Marmont.

Queen Paris junto a Macaulay Culkin, LOS AMO. ❤️



📷 .@_parisjacksonbr pic.twitter.com/yBcWyBARzy — Sebastián Martínez #MJINNOCENT 🕊️ (@sebasmjjj) August 6, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Paris is a musician, just like her famous father, and she sometimes shares videos on her Instagram page. She has a beautiful voice and also plays the guitar, and she released her first album, "Wilted," in 2020.

After the Daily Mail posted pictures of Paris crying as she walked outside, claiming that it was because it was close to the anniversary of her father's death, she replied and noted she'd been crying because of her breakup with Justin. "Those are breakup tears," she wrote on X. "Y’all are fkn reaching again."

Article continues below advertisement

Those who follow Paris on Instagram are probably not surprised by her close relationship with Macaulay, as she often shares their adventures in her Instagram Stories. In one cute story, Paris gave her godfather a pedicure, and she also shared a goofy picture of her sitting on his lap wearing a pair of bunny ears. The two also posted about having a meal in Paris, France, back in 2017 with Macaulay's girlfriend, Brenda.