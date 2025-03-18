All About Michael Jackson’s Siblings — Details About His His Brothers and Sisters Throughout their storied careers, all of the Jackson siblings have worked together at some point via different projects. By Danielle Jennings Published March 18 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the biggest superstars in the world throughout his life, the life of Michael Jackson was consistently dissected by the media, including his famous family.

Michael came from a very big family, with five brothers (who were all members of the engenders group The Jackson 5) and three sisters, including perfomer Janet Jackson.

Here's what we know about Michael Jackson’s siblings.

Michael, the second youngest son, was born in 1958, but there were already many brothers and sisters ahead of him. The oldest of the Jackson siblings is Rebbie Jackson, born in 1950, followed by Jackie Jackson in 1951. In 1953 and 1954, brothers Tito Jackson (who died in 2024) and Jermiane Jackson were born.

LaToya Jackson came along in 1956, followed by Marlon Jackson in 1957. August 1958 saw the birth of Michael, and little brother Randy Jackson was born three years later, in 1961. Finally, the youngest of the Jackson family, Janet Jackson, was born in May 1966.

Michael Jackson’s siblings were all involved in music.

Originally formed in 1964 in the family’s hometown of Gary, Indiana, before signing to Motown Records in 1968, The Jackson 5 ushered in the family’s dominance in the world of music for decades.

Following the group’s massive success courtesy of chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums, the group saw a shift when standout Michael decided to leave the group and launch his historic solo career. However, The Jackson 5 continued on with the remaining brothers throughout the years with a few also venturing out with solo projects.

Rebbie and LaToya also dabbled in music in the 1980s with the help of Michael. However, it was little sister Janet who emerged as a musical superstar to rival her brother after spending several years as an actor, most notably on the sitcoms Good Times and Diff’rent Strokes.

The Jackson siblings all worked together musically following their early success.

Throughout their storied careers, all of the siblings worked together at some point. One of the most notable musical family reunions was in 1989 when the siblings collaborated on the song “2300 Jackson Street,” which was named after the family’s former address. Michael also produced musical projects (and occasionally sang backgrounds) for Rebbie and LaToya.

Additional musical projects together included the 1983 Motown 25 anniversary concert special, where Michael famously debuted his iconic moonwalk dance move and Jermaine returned to the group following a hiatus. The Jackson 5 would reunite one last time for Michael’s 30th anniversary concert special in 2001.

After years of anticipation, Michael and Janet finally worked together on the chart-topping song and iconic video “Scream,” which was released in 1995 and won a Grammy for Best Video.